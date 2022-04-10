Head to Head Survey: Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) vs. 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) and 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Profound Medical and 3M’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profound Medical $6.87 million 24.80 -$30.70 million ($1.50) -5.47 3M $35.36 billion 2.41 $5.92 billion $10.12 14.80

3M has higher revenue and earnings than Profound Medical. Profound Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 3M, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Profound Medical and 3M, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profound Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 3M 5 8 2 0 1.80

Profound Medical presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 131.71%. 3M has a consensus target price of $170.93, indicating a potential upside of 14.10%. Given Profound Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Profound Medical is more favorable than 3M.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.6% of Profound Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of 3M shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of 3M shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Profound Medical and 3M’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profound Medical -446.65% -34.89% -32.66% 3M 16.75% 40.84% 12.41%

Volatility and Risk

Profound Medical has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3M has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

3M beats Profound Medical on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Profound Medical (Get Rating)

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy. Its products include TULSA-PRO and Sonalleve. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles. The Transportation and Electronics segment provides ceramic solutions; attachment tapes, films, sound, and temperature management for transportation vehicles; premium large format graphic films for advertising and fleet signage; light management films and electronics assembly solutions; packaging and interconnection solutions; and reflective signage for highway, and vehicle safety. The Healthcare segment offers food safety indicator solutions; health care procedure coding and reimbursement software; skin, wound care, and infection prevention products and solutions; dentistry and orthodontia solutions; and filtration and purification systems. The Consumer segment provides consumer bandages, braces, supports and consumer respirators; cleaning products for the home; retail abrasives, paint accessories, car care DIY products, picture hanging, and consumer air quality solutions; and stationery products. It offers its products through e-commerce and traditional wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in St. Paul, Minnesota.

