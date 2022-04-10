Head-To-Head Survey: Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) vs. The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) and Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.6% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Hope Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Hope Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

The PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hope Bancorp has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The PNC Financial Services Group and Hope Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The PNC Financial Services Group $19.70 billion 3.92 $5.67 billion $12.69 14.55 Hope Bancorp $610.13 million 3.02 $204.57 million $1.66 9.25

The PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hope Bancorp. Hope Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The PNC Financial Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

The PNC Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Hope Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. The PNC Financial Services Group pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hope Bancorp pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Hope Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and Hope Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The PNC Financial Services Group 1 10 10 0 2.43 Hope Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus target price of $219.76, indicating a potential upside of 18.98%. Hope Bancorp has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.26%. Given The PNC Financial Services Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe The PNC Financial Services Group is more favorable than Hope Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares The PNC Financial Services Group and Hope Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The PNC Financial Services Group 28.81% 12.86% 1.33% Hope Bancorp 33.53% 9.85% 1.16%

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group beats Hope Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, and equipment leases; cash and investment management services, receivables and disbursement management services, funds transfer services, international payment services, and access to online/mobile information management and reporting services; foreign exchange, derivatives, fixed income, securities underwriting, loan syndications, and mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets advisory related services; and commercial loan servicing and technology solutions for the commercial real estate finance industry. The company's Asset Management Group segment offers investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, credit and cash management solutions, private banking, and trust management and administration solutions; and multi-generational family planning products, such as estate, financial, tax planning, fiduciary, and customized performance reporting services. This segment also provides outsourced chief investment officer, custody, private real estate, cash and fixed income client solutions, and fiduciary retirement advisory services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 2,629 branches and 9,523 ATMs. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Hope Bancorp (Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans. The company also offers trade finance services, including the issuance and negotiation of letters of credit, as well as handles documentary collections; warehouse lines of credit to mortgage loan originators; and commercial equipment lease financing. In addition, it provides cash management services, such as remote deposit capture, lock box, and ACH origination services; investment and wealth management services; mobile banking services; debit card services; foreign exchanges services, safe deposit boxes, and other customary bank services; internet banking services; and automated teller machine services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 47 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, and Alabama; SBA loan production offices in Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Denver, Portland, Seattle, Fremont, and Southern California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. Hope Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

