Head-To-Head Review: Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) vs. Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) and Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Whitestone REIT and Plaza Retail REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whitestone REIT $125.36 million 5.12 $12.05 million $0.26 50.19 Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Whitestone REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Plaza Retail REIT.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Whitestone REIT and Plaza Retail REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whitestone REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Plaza Retail REIT 0 3 1 0 2.25

Whitestone REIT presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.28%. Plaza Retail REIT has a consensus target price of $4.69, suggesting a potential upside of 16.62%. Given Plaza Retail REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Plaza Retail REIT is more favorable than Whitestone REIT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.9% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Whitestone REIT and Plaza Retail REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whitestone REIT 9.61% 2.73% 0.96% Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Whitestone REIT beats Plaza Retail REIT on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences. Whitestone is a monthly dividend paying stock and has consistently paid dividends for over 15 years. Whitestone's strong, balanced and managed capital structure provides stability and flexibility for growth and positions Whitestone to perform well through economic cycles.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development. Plaza's portfolio largely consists of open-air centres and stand-alone small box retail outlets and is predominantly occupied by national tenants.

