Head to Head Review: Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) & Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) and Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bone Biologics and Conformis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$1.61 million N/A N/A Conformis $99.86 million 1.14 -$2.41 million ($0.04) -15.32

Bone Biologics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Conformis.

Profitability

This table compares Bone Biologics and Conformis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bone Biologics N/A N/A N/A Conformis -2.42% -2.25% -1.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bone Biologics and Conformis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bone Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A Conformis 0 0 1 0 3.00

Conformis has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 226.26%. Given Conformis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Conformis is more favorable than Bone Biologics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.6% of Bone Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of Conformis shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Conformis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bone Biologics beats Conformis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It is developing NELL-1/DBX Fusion Device for spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L4-S1. The company's platform technology has application in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal. The company was founded by Philipp Lang in 2004 and is headquartered in Billerica, MA.

