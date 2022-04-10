Head to Head Analysis: Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) versus Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC)

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) and Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.6% of Mirion Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Autoscope Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Autoscope Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mirion Technologies and Autoscope Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirion Technologies $322.10 million 4.72 -$127.90 million N/A N/A Autoscope Technologies $13.24 million 2.52 $2.30 million $0.42 14.77

Autoscope Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mirion Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Mirion Technologies has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autoscope Technologies has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mirion Technologies and Autoscope Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirion Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Autoscope Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mirion Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 84.68%. Given Mirion Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mirion Technologies is more favorable than Autoscope Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Mirion Technologies and Autoscope Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirion Technologies -37.22% -26.26% -11.00% Autoscope Technologies 17.33% 11.26% 10.60%

Summary

Autoscope Technologies beats Mirion Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mirion Technologies (Get Rating)

Mirion Technologies, Inc. provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products. This segment supports applications in medical diagnostics, cancer treatment, practitioner safety, and rehabilitation. The Industrial segment focuses on addressing critical radiation safety, measurement, and analysis applications; and provides personal radiation detection, identification equipment, and analysis tools. The company's products and solutions also include nuclear medicines, dosimeters, contamination and clearance monitors, reactor instrumentation and control equipment and systems, medical and industrial imaging systems and related accessories, alpha spectroscopy instruments, alpha/beta counting instruments, and gamma spectroscopy detector systems; and electrical penetration, cancer diagnostics, software, and other services. It serves hospitals, clinics and urgent care facilities, dental and veterinary offices, radiation treatment facilities, OEMs for radiation therapy, laboratories, military organizations, government agencies, industrial companies, power and utility companies, reactor design firms, and NPPs. The company was formerly known as Global Monitoring Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Mirion Technologies, Inc. in January 2006. Mirion Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Autoscope Technologies (Get Rating)

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway. The company provides Autoscope video systems that process video input from a traffic scene in real time and extracts the traffic data, including vehicle presence, bicycle presence/differentiation, counts, speed, length, time occupancy, turning movements, and flow rate; and RTMS radar systems that use radar to measure vehicle presence, volume, occupancy, speed, and classification information for roadway monitoring applications. It also offers IntellitraffiQ software that provides traffic measurement and data collection across large and small areas. The company markets and sells its products to end users comprising federal, state, city, and county departments of transportation, port, highway, tunnel, and other transportation authorities, as well as system integrators or other suppliers of systems and services who are operating under subcontracts in connection with road construction contracts. Autoscope Technologies Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

