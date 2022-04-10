Head-To-Head Analysis: KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) & Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

32.4% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of KeyCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.8% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of KeyCorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Capital Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. KeyCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Capital Bancorp pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KeyCorp pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. KeyCorp has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. KeyCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Bancorp and KeyCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Bancorp 22.99% 21.04% 1.82% KeyCorp 33.32% 15.93% 1.37%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capital Bancorp and KeyCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Bancorp $173.88 million 1.77 $39.98 million $2.83 7.78 KeyCorp $7.56 billion 2.53 $2.63 billion $2.63 7.90

KeyCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Bancorp. Capital Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KeyCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Capital Bancorp and KeyCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A KeyCorp 0 5 8 0 2.62

KeyCorp has a consensus price target of $27.30, suggesting a potential upside of 31.44%. Given KeyCorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KeyCorp is more favorable than Capital Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KeyCorp has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KeyCorp beats Capital Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking and savings, time, interest bearing demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It originates residential mortgages and offers residential and commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as other consumer loans, such as term loans, car loans, and boat loans to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and small residential builders and individuals. It operates through four commercial bank branches, four mortgage offices, and one loan production office. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

KeyCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It also provides a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans comprising consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology loans for middle market clients. In addition, the company offers community development financing, securities underwriting, brokerage, and investment banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through a network of approximately 999 branches and 1,317 ATMs in 15 states, as well as additional offices, online and mobile banking capabilities, and a telephone banking call center. KeyCorp was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.