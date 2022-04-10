HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HCA. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $279.55.

NYSE:HCA opened at $258.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.26. The company has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $188.15 and a 52 week high of $272.26.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 18.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

