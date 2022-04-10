Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Downgraded by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

HRGLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,590 ($20.85) to GBX 1,530 ($20.07) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,166.17.

Shares of HRGLY opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.51. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2824 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.45%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

