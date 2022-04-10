HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (HONE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on April 27th

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

HarborOne Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Shares of HONE stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $700.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50.

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $53.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $570,755.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $705,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,053 shares of company stock worth $4,980,755. 5.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 133,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 59,146 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 260.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 256,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HONE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 18th.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

