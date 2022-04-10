Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Holdings Boosted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 411.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,613 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,734 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.62% of Hanmi Financial worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 7,011.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Shares of HAFC opened at $23.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average is $23.85.

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $58.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HAFC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jonestrading boosted their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Hanmi Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.