Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthEquity from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.07.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $67.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.96, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.09. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $84.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.95.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Bbva USA boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.