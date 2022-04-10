Greystone Financial Group LLC Purchases 657 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $133.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.33 and its 200 day moving average is $155.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $127.27 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

