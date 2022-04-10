Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €34.00 ($37.36) price objective on Grenke (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($37.36) price target on shares of Grenke in a report on Friday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €43.40 ($47.69) target price on shares of Grenke in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of Grenke stock opened at €26.86 ($29.52) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 13.85. Grenke has a 12-month low of €20.98 ($23.05) and a 12-month high of €40.25 ($44.23). The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €26.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €30.32.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

