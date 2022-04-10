Greg E. Handler Purchases 14,468 Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Stock

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) CIO Greg E. Handler purchased 14,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $22,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE WMC opened at $1.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72, a quick ratio of 534.84 and a current ratio of 534.84. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 29.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 820.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 43.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

