Grainger (LON:GRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Grainger (LON:GRI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GRI. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.11) target price on shares of Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.74) target price on shares of Grainger in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 357.50 ($4.69).

Shares of LON GRI opened at GBX 304.60 ($3.99) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 290.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 301.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82. Grainger has a 52 week low of GBX 259.80 ($3.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 340 ($4.46).

In other news, insider Helen Gordon acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £303 ($397.38).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

