GoNetwork (GOT) Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One GoNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. GoNetwork has a market capitalization of $96,456.55 and $24,329.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,608.97 or 1.00121378 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00062860 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00025832 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002074 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About GoNetwork

GoNetwork (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

GoNetwork Coin Trading

