Gold Poker 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.00 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (GPKR) traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 9th. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $8,974.96 and $7.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gold Poker has traded 270.4% higher against the US dollar. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00046001 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,245.17 or 0.07608502 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,736.72 or 1.00198891 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

