Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $552.38 Million

Analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $552.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $542.07 million to $568.71 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes reported sales of $286.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,663,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,853. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (Get Rating)
GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
