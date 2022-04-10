Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $552.38 Million

Analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $552.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $542.07 million to $568.71 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes reported sales of $286.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2,556.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter valued at $84,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 64.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,663,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,853. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49.

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

