GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stake Lessened by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GDDY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter.

GDDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.90.

Shares of GDDY opened at $82.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.49. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $90.43.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $171,895.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,449. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

