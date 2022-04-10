Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:FINX) Shares Down 1.4%

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:FINX – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.25 and last traded at $30.43. Approximately 134,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 391,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.11.
