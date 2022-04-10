Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP) Shares Up 0.4%

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.66 and last traded at $19.49. 1,232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average is $20.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

