Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $170.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GPN. Northcoast Research raised Global Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.52.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $134.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.62. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $220.81.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Global Payments by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

