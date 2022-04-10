Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Shares Gap Down to $15.74

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.74, but opened at $15.30. Global Net Lease shares last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 13,002 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.76.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -761.87%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 10,049.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,045,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth $15,717,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth $12,330,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,642,000 after purchasing an additional 677,182 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 26.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,414,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,675,000 after purchasing an additional 502,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

