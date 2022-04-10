Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $5.25

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.25, but opened at $5.05. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 136 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the third quarter worth $6,091,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 26.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,648,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 557,374 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the third quarter worth $831,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 106.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 57,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the third quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS).

