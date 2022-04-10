Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) to announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.45. Gibraltar Industries posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.24). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROCK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 104.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,741,000 after acquiring an additional 105,209 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 14.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 113,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 509,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,492,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 18.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

ROCK stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,438. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $39.09 and a 52 week high of $96.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.64.

About Gibraltar Industries (Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.