General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,670 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 25,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.74. 4,017,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,148,254. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a one year low of $85.29 and a one year high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.