Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GTES. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gates Industrial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NYSE GTES opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.92.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $208,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

