G Mining Ventures (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of G Mining Ventures (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS GMINF opened at 1.20 on Wednesday. G Mining Ventures has a 52-week low of 0.60 and a 52-week high of 2.27.
About G Mining Ventures (Get Rating)
