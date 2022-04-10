G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.200-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3 billion-$3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.500-$0.600 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $27.22 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $35.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.68.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.97%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,364,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,569,000 after purchasing an additional 135,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,601,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,273,000 after purchasing an additional 93,012 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

