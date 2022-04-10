FY2022 EPS Estimates for Adecco Group AG Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Adecco Group in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Adecco Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a CHF 36 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adecco Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.03.

Shares of AHEXY stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.00 and a beta of 1.34. Adecco Group has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $35.93.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

