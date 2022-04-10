FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.44 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of OR stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.18 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $15.12.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth $740,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 19.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 75,860 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth $773,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 234.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

