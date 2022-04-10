Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontier Group Holdings Inc. operates family aircraft. Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded Frontier Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Frontier Group stock opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.90. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a PE ratio of -20.63. Frontier Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.41 million. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The business’s revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Frontier Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 28,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,501,000 after purchasing an additional 128,889 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 88,583 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 16.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

