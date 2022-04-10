Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Receives $37.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FYBR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

NASDAQ FYBR traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.79. 490,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,931. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 235.87% and a net margin of 77.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,677,000. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC now owns 1,147,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,982,000 after buying an additional 218,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

