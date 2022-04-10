Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.73. Freeport-McMoRan reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $4.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $5.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

FCX stock opened at $48.97 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.14 and a 200 day moving average of $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.6% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,709 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,274 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,835 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 60,422 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

