Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FTS. UBS Group downgraded Fortis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.50.

FTS stock opened at $51.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.33. Fortis has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 6.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.4227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Fortis by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortis by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Fortis by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

