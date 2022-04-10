Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,432 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 294,518 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 823.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 39,895 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 35,573 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 22,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 75,085,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,812,936. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average is $18.44.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

