Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Shares Gap Up to $28.75

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.75, but opened at $29.42. Fluor shares last traded at $28.96, with a volume of 1,324 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLR. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,517,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Fluor in the third quarter valued at about $31,961,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 4,466.3% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,257,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,754 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 951.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 638,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,807,000 after purchasing an additional 577,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $11,952,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Company Profile (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

