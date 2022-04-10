Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Shares Gap Up to $28.75

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.75, but opened at $29.42. Fluor shares last traded at $28.96, with a volume of 1,324 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages recently commented on FLR. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.
The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,517,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Fluor in the third quarter valued at about $31,961,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 4,466.3% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,257,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,754 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 951.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 638,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,807,000 after purchasing an additional 577,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $11,952,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fluor Company Profile (NYSE:FLR)
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
