Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Floor & Decor by 132.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,302,000 after purchasing an additional 238,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,078,000 after purchasing an additional 126,916 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.93.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $81.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,597. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.38 and a twelve month high of $145.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.80 and a 200-day moving average of $114.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

