Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,693 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $100.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $127.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.41.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

