FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 15,824 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 69,506 shares.The stock last traded at $139.95 and had previously closed at $143.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on FirstService in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $200.00 price objective on FirstService and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet cut FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.2025 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in FirstService by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in FirstService by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in FirstService by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in FirstService by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in FirstService by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

