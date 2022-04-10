First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNY) Shares Down 0.2%

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $64.63 and last traded at $64.90. Approximately 14,558 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 38,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.04.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.41.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.