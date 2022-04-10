First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEMS) Trading Up 0.6%

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEMS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.11 and last traded at $40.91. Approximately 4,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 13,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.68.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.69.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.