First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Insider Sells $194,867.40 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $194,867.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kuntal Kumar Verma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 2,219 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $183,267.21.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $77.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $123.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $125.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.45.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

