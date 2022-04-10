First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC reduced its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,885 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,744 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 614,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after acquiring an additional 12,882 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 73.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 23,740 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,075,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 2,616,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,500,000 after buying an additional 18,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.09. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $31.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.30.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $178.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.41 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.73%.

FHB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

