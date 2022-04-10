First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. First Financial Bancorp. posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $156.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.44 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $21.75. The company had a trading volume of 290,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,318. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.33. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,443,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 932,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,725,000 after acquiring an additional 549,759 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,542,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,615,000 after acquiring an additional 400,962 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 709,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 355,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,707,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bancorp. (Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

