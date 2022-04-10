Financial Survey: DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) vs. Advant-e (OTCMKTS:ADVC)

Advant-e (OTCMKTS:ADVC – Get Rating) and DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Advant-e alerts:

0.4% of Advant-e shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.6% of Advant-e shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Advant-e and DIRTT Environmental Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advant-e 0 0 0 0 N/A DIRTT Environmental Solutions 0 4 1 0 2.20

DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a consensus target price of $3.06, suggesting a potential upside of 131.82%. Given DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DIRTT Environmental Solutions is more favorable than Advant-e.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advant-e and DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advant-e N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DIRTT Environmental Solutions $147.59 million 0.76 -$53.67 million ($0.63) -2.10

Advant-e has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DIRTT Environmental Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

Advant-e has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Advant-e and DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advant-e N/A N/A N/A DIRTT Environmental Solutions -36.36% -60.94% -27.26%

Summary

DIRTT Environmental Solutions beats Advant-e on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advant-e (Get Rating)

Advant-e Corp. develops, markets, resells, and hosts software and provides services that allow its customers to send and receive business documents electronically in standard and proprietary formats. The firm, through its subsidiary, Edict Systems, Inc. provides hosted electronic data interchange solutions that utilize the Internet as the primary communication method. The company through its subsidiary, Merkur Group, Inc. develops and resells software, provides professional services, and provides technical maintenance and support that enables customers to automate delivery and receipt of business documents. Advant-e was founded on March 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Beavercreek, OH.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions (Get Rating)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services. The company's interior construction solutions include prefabricated, customized interior modular walls, ceilings, and floors; decorative and functional millwork; power infrastructure; network infrastructure; and pre-installed medical gas piping systems. It offers interior construction solutions through a network of independent distribution partners. It serves commercial, healthcare, education, hospitality, and other industries, as well as medical gas piping systems for healthcare. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Advant-e Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advant-e and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.