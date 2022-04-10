Financial Analysis: Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) vs. Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP)

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) and Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Safe Bulkers and Imperial Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe Bulkers 52.99% 26.49% 14.17% Imperial Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

30.6% of Safe Bulkers shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Safe Bulkers and Imperial Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe Bulkers 0 1 1 0 2.50 Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Safe Bulkers currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.55%. Given Safe Bulkers’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Safe Bulkers is more favorable than Imperial Petroleum.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Safe Bulkers and Imperial Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe Bulkers $329.03 million 1.51 $174.35 million $1.40 2.91 Imperial Petroleum $17.36 million 5.08 N/A N/A N/A

Safe Bulkers has higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Petroleum.

Summary

Safe Bulkers beats Imperial Petroleum on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Safe Bulkers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 12 Panamax class vessels, 7 Kamsarmax class vessels, 15 post- Panamax class vessels, and 6 Capesize class vessels. Safe Bulkers, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 8, 2022, the company owned three medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 255,804 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

