Financial Analysis: Evolve Transition Infrastructure (SNMP) vs. Its Competitors

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) is one of 279 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Evolve Transition Infrastructure to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Evolve Transition Infrastructure and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolve Transition Infrastructure -300.18% N/A -50.29% Evolve Transition Infrastructure Competitors -14.60% 0.19% 6.72%

15.5% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evolve Transition Infrastructure and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Evolve Transition Infrastructure $51.48 million -$154.54 million -0.19 Evolve Transition Infrastructure Competitors $8.94 billion $499.56 million 3.63

Evolve Transition Infrastructure’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Evolve Transition Infrastructure. Evolve Transition Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolve Transition Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A Evolve Transition Infrastructure Competitors 2210 10905 15674 600 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 6.83%. Given Evolve Transition Infrastructure’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Evolve Transition Infrastructure has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolve Transition Infrastructure’s peers have a beta of 1.34, meaning that their average share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Evolve Transition Infrastructure peers beat Evolve Transition Infrastructure on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The Production segment consists of oil and natural gas properties in Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on February 7, 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

