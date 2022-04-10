Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 719 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $94,203,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,532,000 after purchasing an additional 649,789 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 35.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,400,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,139,000 after purchasing an additional 628,083 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 41.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,763,000 after purchasing an additional 474,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,404,000 after purchasing an additional 366,237 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro stock opened at $84.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.97. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.16 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.03%.

HAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

Hasbro Profile (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.