Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,772 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 22.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,764,000 after buying an additional 335,990 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 81.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RSG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.57.

Republic Services stock opened at $135.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.33 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.74 and a 200-day moving average of $129.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 259,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,320,717.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

